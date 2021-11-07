Pacers vs. Kings: Preview and Game Thread

The Pacers (3-7) continue their roadie out west when they face the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Sunday afternoon.

After an up and down performance in Portland which ultimately ended on a downer with a loss to the Blazers, the Pacers will try to bounce back with a better start and more consistent effort for the full 48 against the Kings.

Malcolm Brogdon’s health remains a question mark and absence creates a rough ripple effect on the playing rotation with TJ McConnell pushed up into a starting role.

As for the Kings, they are off to a solid start and getting a major boost from Harrison Barnes who is leading the team in scoring with over 22 points per game and also grabbing 9.6 rebounds per game. De’Aaron Fox is adding 18 points and almost 7 assists per game but continues struggling to shoot the three. Buddy Hield makes up for Fox from behind the arc, coming off the bench add almost 18 points on over 40 percent shooting from three land.

When: 6:00 p.m. ET

When: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: TJ McConnell, Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Hararison Barnes, Maurice Harkless, Richaun Holmes

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (non-COVID illness), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (left ankle sprain), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

SAC: None

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.