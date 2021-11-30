The Pacers are in a Rut

Pacers fans, I hope your day’s going well, you’re enjoying a sunny day, and basking in the fruits of life after the holiday weekend.

After a small hiatus due to travel, the Indy Cornrows pod is back to break down and discuss last night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the recent stretch of play from the Pacers.

Despite a positive net rating, the Pacers are 9-14 and the 13 seed in the Eastern Conference due to late game woes and frustrating coaching decisions that have seemingly gone against the grain of the roster. While the roster is certainly flawed and injuries remain a constant thorn in the side of the organization, criticism is deserved abroad.

