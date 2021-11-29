Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (6-10) squeeze in a roadie on Monday night when they visit the Timberwolves for what will be their last road game for two weeks.

Minny is getting over 40 points per game from their backcourt duo of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards which makes for a nice combo to run alongside the 23 points per game Karl-Anthony Towns can deliver. Edwards in particular has flashed his top overall pick credentials quite a bit this year with his ability to score inside and out and when he goes inside whether in transition or the half court, look out!

The Pacers are also fighting the schedule as they play a night after losing to the Bucks at home. That frustrating loss saw the Pacers get six combined points from Sabonis and Turner and now Turner is out due to illness. That means Torrey Craig or rookie Chris Duarte will likely fill Turner’s spot. Regardless, the Pacers will need more front court production to combat what KAT can throw at them.

DraftKings Odds: - Timberwolves -2.5, O/U 217.5

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Domantas Sabonis

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury update:

IND: Myles Turner - out (non-COVID Illness) T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

MIN: Jaden McDaniels - questionable (flu-like symptoms), Jarred Vanderbilt - questionable (flu-like symptoms), Patrick Beverley - out (left adductor strain)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.