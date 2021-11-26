Raptors vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (8-12) host the Raptors (9-10) for the second time in the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. This game is the annual Friday after Thanksgiving game during a busy downtown Indianapolis day which include three high school football state championship games and the lighting of the “tree” on the circle which pushes the tip time to 8 p.m. ET.

The Raptors won the first two game, including a 97-94 grinder at the Fieldhouse on Oct. 30 when the Raptors kept the Pacers at bay throughout the fourth quarter, continually answering with buckets when the Pacers closed within one possession.

The Pacers injury list is clean, save for T.J. Warren while the Raptors have Khem Birch and OG Anunoby listed as questionable. OG has been a Pacers killer, so his status will have an impact on this one.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -3.5, O/U 211.5

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakm, Precious Achiuwa

Injury update:

IND: T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

TOR:OG Anunoby – questionable (left hip soreness), Khem Birch – questionable (right knee soreness)

