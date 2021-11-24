Pacers final score: Pacers collapse against Lakers, lose in OT 124-116

A familiar collapse came back and cost the Indiana Pacers a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pacers led by nine early in the fourth quarter, but allowed three point shooting from the Lakers to even out the game late. The Pacers held strong after giving up the lead late, but five minutes without a field goal allowed the Lakers to build a four point lead.

Justin Holiday broke the dry spell with a corner three with 27 seconds remaining and Chris Duarte managed to somehow force overtime with a leaning corner three with no room to land.

CHRIS DUARTE. IMPOSSIBLE. Overtime in Indy!!! pic.twitter.com/PD5TosITPz — LeWob James (@WorldWideWob) November 25, 2021

Momentum didn’t carry over into overtime for the Pacers, however, as LeBron James stood out beyond the three point arc and heaved them up, closing out the Lakers win in the process. The Pacers were outscored 64-50 after halftime, missing 11 straight shots and ending up on the wrong end of a patented James flop down the stretch to allow the Lakers to get away with this one.

Malcolm Brogdon led seven Pacers in double figures with 28 points. Duarte finished with 17 and Holiday scored 16. The three of them hit 12 of Indiana’s 13 three pointers, leaving the rest of the team to languish throughout the night. The Pacers host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.