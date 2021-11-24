Lakers vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (8-11) are back home for the first of there consecutive games at the Fieldhouse when they host the Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Pacers have won two in a row and are looking to really build some momentum by beating a Lakers team that is fighting through some recent turmoil and also dealing with injury issues while playing the second game of a back-to-back.

LeBron James was suspended for clocking Isaiah Stewart and missed the Lakers loss to the Knicks on Tuesday night. The rest of the Lakers spent a good chunk of energy rallying from a big deficit only to end up losing 106-100 to drop below .500 at 9-10 for the season.

Anthony Davis played despite flu-like symptoms and both Davis and LeBron were listed as questionable to play the Pacers. According to old friend Frank Vogel, LeBron will give it a go but AD is likely out. So we shall see.

So if you are wondering why the Pacers are favored to win, that is why. The Lakers have plenty of size in reserve with DJordan and DHoward, so the Pacers front court will have to bring it. Caris LeVert has returned to questionable with is lower back issues but will be available.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -6.5, O/U 216.5

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, DeAndre Johnson

Injury update:

IND: Caris LeVert - questionable (sore lower back), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

LAL: LeBron James - questionable (abdominal strain), Anthony Davis - questionable (flu-like symptoms), Austin Reaves - doubtful (left hamstring strain), Trevor Ariza - out (right ankle injury recovery), Kendrick Nunn - out (right knee bone bruise)

