Pacers vs. Bulls: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (7-11) sneak in another road game on Monday, playing the Bulls (12-5) at the UC before heading home to play three home games to finish the week.

While the Pacers have been disappointing so far this season thanks to inconsistent play and even more inconsistent availability of key players, the Bulls have exceeded expectations have a few big offseason moves have paid immediate dividends.

The addition of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in particular appeared to make the Bulls a potential must watch team prior to the season with those two running alongside Zach LaVine even if they couldn’t stop the other team. Well, they have been able to be active on both ends of the floor and getting a boost from the likes of Alex Caruso has made the Bulls a tough out any night of the week. The solid play has the Bulls at the top of the Eastern Conference while continuing to trend upward.

The Pacers are as healthy as they have been all season and will catch the Bulls without Nikola Vucevic, another key role player for Chicago, which alter the balance of the size matchup between the two teams. Domas Sabonis took over more playmaking duties on Saturday and will likely be able to have the same impact against the undersized Bulls. That is, if the Pacers can catch up to the Bulls on the run.

Alex Caruso has also been ruled out with a wrist injury.

DraftKings Odds: Bulls -2, O/U 212

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Tony Bradley

Injury update:

IND: T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

CHI: Nikola Vucevic – out (health & safety protocols), Patrick Williams – out (dislocated left wrist), Alex Caruso - out (wrist)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.