Pelicans vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (6-11) return home after a disheartening 0-3 road trip to play the Pelicans (3-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

While this is technically a back-to-back, the primary rotation players for the Pacers should be plenty rested after earning heavy bench time in the first two and a half quarters of the loss to Charlotte on Friday night.

The passionate, want-to, have-to effort has been missing over the last two games in particular and that has to show up which should help the generally poor execution against pressure that has plagued the Pacers. Adjustment to the offensive approach would certainly help as well, with fewer multi-dribble shot attempts and more passing and movement that doesn’t forget about Domas Sabonis, let alone Myles Turner.

The Pelicans are just 3-14 on the season playing without Zion Williamson, but the Pacers have proven they have no margin for error against any team in the league. Plus, the Pels arrive after a solid win over the Clippers on Friday, so they will present plenty of problems for the Pacers in their current state.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -7.5, O/U 207

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Pelicans: Nickell Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Injury update:

IND: Isaiah Jackson - out (G-League assignment), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

NOP: Devonte’ Graham - out (sore left foot), Daulton Hommes - out (right fibular stress fracture), Zion Williamson - out (right foot fracture)

