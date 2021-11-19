Pacers vs Hornets Preview with Ashley ShahAhmadi

After a disappointing week of basketball, the Indiana Pacers remain below .500 after two opportunities to right the ship.

To closeout a busy week and kick off a weekend back to back, Indiana takes on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7:00 pm EST and a follow up tomorrow at the same time against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pacers and Hornets played one another in the first game of the season with Indiana notably squandering a 20-point lead. Those late game struggles have plagued the Pacers throughout the year and the team will look to bounce back against Charlotte tonight.

To preview tonight’s matchup and shed some light on the background of the Hornets, their season, and some of the storylines persisting, I’m joined by Ashley ShahAhmadi of Bally Sports SouthEast. She’s one of the best sideline reporters in the country regardless of sport and was an absolute joy to have on the pod!

As long as scheduling permits, our plan is to continue to recording this series once a month, so if you have any questions we can co-opt as our own (with credit of course!) hit us up in the comments. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

