Pacers vs. Pistons: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (6-8) remain on the road to face the Pistons in Detroit on Tuesday night.

Assuming they make a shot (the Pacers enter the game without a make in their last 13 shots after a 2 for 21 4Q in New York), the Pacers have a good opportunity to bounce back with a win against a young Pistons team that has quality young talent that so far has been more impressive as individual as opposed to the collective.

Even without rookie Chris Duarte who will be a game-time decision, the Pacers depth should give them an advantage, again, assuming they can make some shots. The Pistons will also be without veteran big, Kelly Olynyk which should help the Turbonis pairing to make a big impact whether together or on the court separately.

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is among the young Pistons starting tonight. Cunningham missed the start of the season but has played in the last eight games, averaging 13.4 points.

This is the first of three games in four days for the Pacers with games at Charlotte on Friday and against the Pels at home on Saturday. Getting this first W would be a nice way to tip off a positive little run through the weekend.

DraftKings Odds: - Pacers -6.5, O/U 205

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - questionable (sore right shoulder), Isaiah Jackson - out (G League assignment), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

DET: Isaiah Livers - out (return to competition reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk – out (left knee sprain)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.