Previewing Pacers vs. Pistons with Lazarus Jackson

After a rough loss to the New York Knicks on Monday with a dreadful 4th quarter, the Pacers look to move forward and bounce back in the standings with a meeting against the Detroit Pistons this evening.

The Pistons enter the night 3-10, 2-4 in their last two weeks of play. Detroit’s roster has a great deal of young talent, headlined by #1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. However, their halfcourt offense and bench units haven’t been able to buoy a somehwat solid defense given context.

To get a grasp of the roster, the development across it, and the ins and outs of how the Pistons have played recently, I’m joined by Lazarus Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys to break down and discuss Detroit.

