November Edition of Two Questions, Two-ahh

With the Pacers off to a better start in November (5-3) but also most recently held to only 10 points in the fourth quarter against the Knicks, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for Episode 2 of Two Questions, Two-ahh to make sense of where the team currently stands.

Here’s this months questions:

What went wrong during the latest end-of-game meltdown? Should there be a red flag raised over how the team handles ball pressure and flooding the strong-side? Is there too much pace control? Plus, an array of recurring themes ranging from off-ball McConnell and not getting to the rim to why Myles wasn’t as involved as in prior games.

Injuries aside, what’s the right balance between situational lineup adjustments and formulating bench chemistry? Has Justin Holiday turned the corner?

The Pacers are rebounding much better so far this season, what are they doing to accomplish this with largely the same personnel?

Prior to last night, Indiana currently ranked 26th in free throw rate and 28th in opponent free throw rate. Which of those numbers is more concerning and what — if anything — can be done for the team to get to the line more often?

Then, in bonus content: We power rank our favorite Pacers memes and answer a very important listener question about popsicles (hey, they asked!).

As long as scheduling permits, our plan is to continue to recording this series once a month, so if you have any questions we can co-opt as our own (with credit of course!) hit us up in the comments.

