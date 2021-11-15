Previewing the Pacers’ rematch with the Knicks with Jonathan Macri

Happy Monday Pacers fans! The Pacers are currently on a two game winning streak and seek to extend that tonight at 7:30 pm against the New York Knicks. Indiana routed the Knicks 111-98 for their 3rd victory of the season early in November and the two teams have been on varying trajectories since that game.

The Knicks are 2-5 in November, in the bottom 10 of defensive efficiency, and are searching for some traction and answers as they try to find their way.

To preview the Knicks/Pacers game and get some background on their players, the defensive fall off, and much more, I’m joined by Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School.

We had a great time getting into the details and I look forward to seeing the matchup on court tonight!

If you have any questions, comments, or thoughts leave them down below or hit us up on Twitter. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/win-in-utah-and-a-potential-turning-point-for-indiana/id1476566116?i=1000541640103

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6di49xe1Lr9kgxqlEv5Jed?si=HnzB4BT-R3aRWgfsHQu9Tw