Pacers vs. Knicks: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (6-8) dropped off some laundry, hugged their loved ones, beat the Sixers and went back out on the road where they will face the New York Knicks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers won their first meeting at the Fieldhouse, 111-98 and are 3-2 since. The Knicks have been playing a difficult schedule, comparable to the Pacers so far and are 2-3 since playing the Pacers. To make matters worse, the Knicks are 2-5 after their 5-1 start which puts them in a more desperate disposition to take on the Pacers in front of their home fans.

The Pacers enter the Garden in pretty good health, assuming there are no pre-game scratches and this has allowed the team to start trending in a real positive direction with standout play coming from a variety of players on any given night.

Myles Turner lit up the Knicks the first time around with 25 points, most of which came from behind the arc, while the Knicks paid close attention to Domas Sabonis and Caris LeVert did his thing on offense. The Pacers also took good care of the ball that night, for the Pacers, with just 11 turnovers while winning the rebound battle, which will remain two critical components to a winning formula, again.

Rookie Chris Duarte has been admirably playing through a bad shoulder a dinged up ankle and knee, but will take the night off in New York due to the shoulder.

The games are coming fast and furious this week with three roadies and one home game thru Saturday. This is no time to let the momentum flip in the other direction.

DraftKings Odds: - Knicks -3.5, O/U 214

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

When: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Knicks: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Injury update:

IND: Chris Duarte - out (sore right shoulder), Isaiah Jackson - out (G League assignment), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

NYK: Nerlens Noel – questionable (right knee sprain)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.