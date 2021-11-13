76ers vs. Pacers: Preview and Game Thread

The Pacers (5-8) drop by Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play the Philadelphia 76ers (8-5) on Saturday night in their only home game sandwiched around seven road games.

The Blue and Gold are hoping to build on their quality win over the Jazz on Thursday which sent the Pacers home on a positive note. The only negative is the questionable status of Caris LeVert who has missed the last two games. If LeVert is unable to go by game time that certainly raises concerns about LeVert’s long-term status for the rest of the season.

As for the Sixers, they have a boatload of issues which are starting to tarnish their strong start to the season. Despite dealing with the daily drama of Ben Simmons’ refusal to play, Philly jumped out to an 8-2 record, but COVID health issues have swept through the roster of late and the day-to-day depth changes are starting to take a toll after three consecutive losses (sounds familiar).

Joel Embiid is still listed as out which is the biggest issue facing the Sixers. Andre Drummond has been a quality fill in at center. Seth Curry, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey can get cooking and present problems, so you only need to look back to Denver to realize the Pacers can’t exhale and have to give the 48-minute effort we saw in Utah.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianpolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond

Injury update:

IND: Caris LeVert - questionable (sore lower back), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

PHI: Joel Embiid - out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Joe - out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller - out (left knee injury recovery), Ben Simmons - out (personal reasons), Matisse Thybulle - out (health and safety protocols)

