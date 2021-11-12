Pacers Podcast: Win in Utah and Turning a Corner with James Boyd

Happy Friday Pacers fans! I hope you’ve all enjoyed your day and week and are prepared for a great weekend however you choose to spend it! The Pacers take on the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night at 7 pm EST: Per Sixers PR, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, and Grant Riller are all out on the injury report for the game.

The Pacers look to take another step towards .500 after a 4-2 record and 6th best net rating in the November per Cleaning the Glass.

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, I’m joined by James Boyd of the Indy Star to discuss a little bit of his background, his thoughts after his first week on the beat, last night’s win and its potential to be a turning point, and much more!

If you have any questions, comments, or thoughts leave them down below or hit us up on Twitter. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/win-in-utah-and-a-potential-turning-point-for-indiana/id1476566116?i=1000541640103

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6di49xe1Lr9kgxqlEv5Jed?si=HnzB4BT-R3aRWgfsHQu9Tw