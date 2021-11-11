Pacers vs. Jazz: Preview and Game Thread

The Pacers (4-8) complete their four-game road trip with the last half of a back-to-back against the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

The Pacers failed to take advantage of a “schedule win” situation on Wednesday so expecting a positive result in a “schedule loss” situation is a fool’s errand. With the injury list the Nuggets endured, the Pacers dropped a missed opportunity to win despite how the game was officiated. Without Caris LeVert the Pacers had no one able to fill the gap as a shot maker, particularly down the stretch.

Malcolm Brogdon can’t fill the scoring needs for both himself and LeVert, so getting some help from Duarte, Holiday, Lamb, Martin, Brissett, (someone anyone!) is needed regardless of the opponent and regardless of whether LeVert is available or not.

Oh, and the opponent on Thursday is no joke and not dealing with injuries. The Jazz are 8-3 with no losses at home where they have a strong fan following to get on the visitors. Indy legend, Mike Conley and former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic continue starting for the Jazz supporting Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Myles Turner has talked a lot lately about being snubbed for his defensive effort, so he has a great opportunity to show the type of impact he’s capable of against Rudy Gobert who gets all of the shine Turner desires. These types of matchups have diminished Turner in past seasons, so we’ll see if he can show up and show out this time around.

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

When: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert

Injury update:

IND: Caris LeVert - TBD (sore lower back), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

UTH: Elijah Hughes - questionable (non-COVID illness), Rudy Gay - out (right heel injury recovery)

