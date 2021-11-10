Pacers vs. Nuggets: Preview and Game Thread

The Pacers (4-7) face the Nuggets (6-4) in Denver after two days off to prepare for the first game of a mountain high back-to-back with Utah up next.

First, the Pacers have to take care of business against a severely short-handed Nuggets team on Wednesday. The Nuggs have fare admirably well so far this season without Jamal Murray, but now Michael Porter Jr. is expected out along with the freshly suspended Nikola Jokic.

So, yes, the Pacers should take care of business with Malcolm Brogdon back in the lineup, but an afternoon scratch of Caris LeVert means the Pacers normal (which now means sans TJ Warren) playing rotation will not be available. Hopefully, the LeVert news is the team managing a back-to-back (lower?) situation and choosing to have LeVert play in Utah.

Assuming Justin Holiday slides into LeVert’s spot as a starter AND that Brogdon actually answers the bell to play, the Pacers should still be in good shape to matchup with the mashed up Nuggets.

Winning and managing minutes for the back-to-back would be great, wouldn’t it? But of course, the W is priority one. Oh, and we’ve seen this crew falter in worse situations before, so stay tuned for the game.

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

When: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Aaron Gordon, JaMychal Green

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (non-COVID illness), Caris LeVert - out (lower back soreness), Isaiah Jackson - out (left knee injury), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

DEN: Monte Morris - probable (left patellar tendinopathy), Vlatko Cancar – out (left hip strain), Nikola Jokic - out (suspension), Jamal Murray – out (left knee injury recovery), Michael Porter Jr. – out (sore lower back)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.