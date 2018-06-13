Kevin Love for Pacers isn’t completely insane

Indulge me for a minute. Let me present you with a hypothetical.

Lebron James leaves in free agency and goes to Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston -- you choose. Now the Cavaliers are stuck with $105 million in salaries, the eighth overall pick, a terrible roster and only one tradable asset: Kevin Love.

Love enters the last year of his contract (he has a $25.5 million player option for 2019-20 but he might not want to pick it up if it means staying on a miserable Cavaliers team). If Cleveland -- who is now definitely rebuilding -- doesn’t want to lose an asset for nothing, they’ll have no other option but to trade him.

Then Thaddeus Young opts out on the Pacers’ side -- Woj’s report on Monday makes it at least plausible. Indiana now has more than $20 million in cap space.

Now the Pacers can make a trade for Love because they need a power forward and would probably only have to give up young assets, not any real player that would contribute a considerable amount during the 2018-19 season.

A possible trade here could be Love in exchange for Al Jefferson (cap filler), T.J. Leaf and either their 2018 first-round pick or 2019’s.

As weird as it might sound Love would likely be a really good fit for the Pacers, especially if they can acquire him for relatively little.

The Pacers’ offense has two weakness they need to solve: finding another playmaker to pair with Victor Oladipo and finding a real stretch four. Love offers the solution for both of those.

Besides being a reliable three-point shooter (41 percent throughout the 2017-18 season), Love can create his own shot with his post moves, drives and nice touches around the rim.

The man can flat-out score

be

The Pacers’ offense severely lacked a consistent number two scorer last season. But by trading for Love, they would immediately get a player who can become that scorer without the hassle of him constantly needing the ball in his hands to create points.

Love is also a great rebounder, averaging no less than nine rebounds per game in any season. He’d be a veteran player with considerable playoff experience, which Indiana also needs as they try to make a serious run in the playoffs.

Love has played in four straight NBA Finals -- that has immeasurable value.

He would easily be able to play alongside Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner. Sabonis and Love could play a similar style to what Sabonis and Young played last season but with better scoring.

With Turner and Love on the floor, the Pacers’ offense would be completely spread out, allowing Oladipo to feast on defenses and kick out to any of his shooters.

Love has never played with a center like Turner -- he’d have more space to score than ever -- the floor wouldn’t shrink as he drove into the lane, unlike when he plays with Tristan Thompson.

Love would feast on one-on-ones in the post.